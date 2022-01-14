Mumbai: The bail plea hearing of the former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who was arrested under corruption allegations, has been concluded today. The Mumbai Sessions Court heard the argument presented by Deshmukh's lawyer Vikram Chaudhary and decided to pass the final verdict on the matter on January 18.

On behalf of Deshmukh, advocate Aniket Deshmukh had applied for bail in the Mumbai Sessions Court. The Court heard the argument of the opposing party represented by the Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh from Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, while Deshmukh's lawyers Vikrant Chaudhary and Aniket Nikam submitted their arguments today. With arguments of both the parties thus concluded, the court set to pronounce its verdict on January 18.

In its argument, the opposition led by ED opposed the bail application filed by Anil Deshmukh during the hearing yesterday. The bail application filed by Anil Deshmukh is invalid, the ED said in an affidavit in the Sessions Court. According to the ED, the charge sheet was filed within 60 days and therefore Deshmukh cannot be granted bail, as mentioned in an affidavit filed.

In March 2021, the former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh had made severe allegations against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. The letter said that Deshmukh had ordered the former police officer Sachin Vaze to collect an amount of Rs. 100 crore every month from the restaurant and bar owners in the city. Vaze was arrested after the allegations, along with Anil Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde.

