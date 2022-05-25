New Delhi: Delhi's outgoing Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday met LG-designate Vinai Kumar Saxena and shared his experience of governing the city. Saxena will take the oath of office at the Raj Niwas here on Thursday. "It was indeed a pleasure meeting the Lt Governor designate Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena and Smt Sangita Saxena at Raj Niwas today. We had an enriching discussion sharing my experiences and his vision of Delhi (sic)," Baijal said in a tweet.

Baijal resigned as LG on May 18 citing "personal reasons". Saxena, who held the post of chairperson of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), was appointed as the new LG of Delhi on May 23. Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Saxena.