Prakasam: A government-appointed volunteer distributing fake currencies in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh has created a furore. The matter came to light on Sunday. Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) Subbarayudu sharing information said the person, who handed over fake notes to some of the pensioners, was a government-appointed volunteer

Police recovered the fake notes kept for distribution among pensioners in the Narsayapalem area under Yarragondapalem mandal in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Some of the beneficiaries were expressing concern after the receipt of fake notes as pension money.

Amos, the volunteer, who distributed the pension money, was grilled by the officers, and finally spilled the beans. MPDO Subbarayudu said, "The accused admitted that he handed over fake notes to some of the beneficiaries." He was removed from duty and later handed over to the police. Besides, a case has been registered against the accused

On Sunday, the accused Amos visited the doorsteps of the beneficiaries at SC Colony in Narasayapalem under Yarragondapalem mandal of the district and gave fake notes. Later, when a beneficiary approached him with the fake money and confronted him, more duplicate notes were found in his possession. Then the matter was brought to the notice of the authority concerned. A sum of Rs 19,000 worth fake notes of Rs 500 denomination were returned to the authorities by the beneficiaries.