Vaddadi: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly slit the throat of her fiance while playing hide and seek with him in Komallapudi suburb of Vaddadi in Andhra Pradesh.

Viyyapu Pushpa of Ravikamatham was scheduled to marry Addepally Ramanayudu of Madugula Mandal Ghat Road on May 20. The two went shopping on a two-wheeler on Monday in Vaddadi. After shopping, they stopped to have fun at Baba Ashram in the Komallapudi suburb. Pushpa, who pretended to be playing hide-and-seek with blindfolds with Ramanayudu suddenly attacked him and slit his throat with a knife. Later she took him on her own two-wheeler to the primary health centre in Ravikamatham.

She told the medical staff that somebody had stabbed his throat and left from there. The doctors who gave first aid to Ramanayudu later referred him to Anakapalli private hospital as his condition was critical. Ramanayudu said that Pushpa attacked him “because she did not like marriage”. Police have registered a case in the incident and are investigating the matter.

