Nellore: In a shocking incident, health workers in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district allegedly denied an ambulance to relatives of a minor boy who died by drowning, forcing the latter to carry the body on a two-wheeler. The boys Shriram, 8 and Ishwar,10, on Wednesday drowned in the main canal of Kanigiri reservoir. Ishwar's body was taken home from the canal while Sriram was taken out of the water and brought to the primary health centre by locals and relatives.

Doctors said he had died on the way to the hospital. To carry the body back home, the relatives asked for a 108 ambulance but the staff refused the vehicle, the relatives alleged. Sriram's body was taken home on a two-wheeler. Pertinently, a similar incident had come to the fore wherein the staff denied an ambulance to move the body at Tirupati Rua Hospital. The event became a statewide sensation.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Ambulance service denied, man takes ailing wife to hospital on cart