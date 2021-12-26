Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh reported two new Omicron cases taking the tally in the state to six, according to Director, public health, Andhra Pradesh government, Dr G Hymavathi.

According to a press note released by Hymavathi on Saturday, a 48 years male traveller of Prakasam district came from South Africa to Hyderabad on December 16 and then to Ongole. The sample was collected on December 19 and declared COVID-19 positive on December 20. The sample was sent to CCMB, Hyderabad for Genome Sequencing and the result was declared as Omicron positive on December 25.

"He is healthy and in quarantine under close observation of the health department. All his primary and secondary contacts are tested and found negative," said the note.

Highlighting the other case that was tested positive, the press note said, "A 51 years male from Anantapuram came from the UK to Bangalore Airport on December 18. The sample was collected on December 20 at Anantapur and the RT-PCR test was found positive on December 21. It was referred to CCMB, Hyderabad for Genome Sequencing and the result was declared as Omicron positive on December 25."

This patient too is healthy and is in quarantine under the close observation of the health department, informed the note. So far a total of 67 International travellers and 12 contacts were found COVID-19 RTPCR Positive and all the samples were sent for Genome sequencing.

"The Public is advised not to worry and believe any rumours but continue to take precautions and follow social distancing, wearing of a mask, washing hands regularly," Hymavathi appealed in her press note.

Also read: Telangana reports 3 new Omicron cases, state tally rises to 41

The nationwide tally of Omicron has surpassed the 400 mark so far.