Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Pay Revision Commission (PRC) Struggle Committee on Saturday withdrew their strike notice after the state government accepted their demands with regards to the 11th Pay Revision.

The PRC Struggle Committee leaders including Bandi Srinivasa Rao, Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, Anantha Venkatarami Reddy and K Suryanarayana and other leaders addressed a joint press conference along with Ministers Committee, after concluding the two-day discussions with the state government on Saturday at the Secretariat building at Amaravati.

All the four leaders expressed their satisfaction and thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while withdrawing the strike notice.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Transport Minister Perni Nani, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and others participated in the press conference.Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) said, "the government has accepted the demands of the employees with certain modifications. The government has changed the House Rent Allowance (HRA) slabs from 8, 16 and 24 per cent to 10, 12, 16 and 24 per cent respectively."

"10 per of cent HRA will be there for areas with 50,000 population and Rs 11,000 is the maximum sealing for that. For areas with a population of 50,000 to 2 lakh, the HRA will be 12 per cent with sealing of Rs 13,000. For areas with a population of 2 lakh to 50 lakh, it will be 16 per cent HRA and Rs 17,000 sealing. The 13 districts headquarters will come under 16 per cent slab. The areas with a population of more than 50 lakh will get 24 per cent HRA with a maximum sealing of Rs 25,000," he added.

"The AP Secretariat employees will get 24 per cent HRA. The retired employees of age 70 years to 74 years will get 7 per cent, while retired employees of age 75 years to 79 years will get 12 per cent additional quantum of pension. Gratuity will be applicable from January 2022," he further stated.

Interim Relief (IR) recovery proposal is withdrawn by the government, but the same will be adjusted at the time of retirement. The PRC will be continued for five years, instead of as proposed for ten years. The CCA was restored. HRA will be implemented from January 2022. The employees will get Rs 20,000 for cremation procedures.

Bandi Srinivasa Rao said, "some employees demanded 27 per cent fitment and they did not accept these proposals. But, the majority of the members in the PRC Struggle Committee agreed with the new proposals and expressed satisfaction. The difference of opinions would be there, but a majority of the members accepted the strike was cancelled."

