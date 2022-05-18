Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has ended the suspension of senior I.P.S officer AB Venkateswara Rao (ABV) over allegations of corruption. As per an order issued to this effect, the government said that the ABV's service will be renewed from February 8, 2022, while asking him to report to the General Administration Department.

ABV was suspended in February 2020 over allegations of indulging in corrupt practices in the procurement of security equipment when he was Additional Director General of Police (DGP) of the State. He then approached the High Court which directed the government to end his suspension. The state government had then filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court judgment.

However, the Supreme Court clarified that the suspension was no longer valid as the suspension expired on February 7 this year. The supreme court directed the state government to identify ABV as having been in service since February 8. He should be given the benefits he deserves, the apex court said. During the period of suspension, ABV was asked not to leave his Headquarters -- Vijayawada -- without obtaining permission from the government, as per the GO.

During the period of suspension, he was paid subsistence allowance admissible under rule 4 of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969," states the GO. AB Venkateswara Rao is a 1989 batch IPS officer. He was the chief of State intelligence during the TDP regime. However, after coming to power, the YSRCP government kept him aside without any posting for the past eight months.

