Amaravati: Two more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh, totalling the cases to four in the state.

Dr G. Hymavati, Director of Public Health, said, "Two more cases of Omicron were reported in Andhra Pradesh, totalling up to four cases. A 41-year-old Kuwait returnee, who is a resident of East Godavari district, arrived at Gannavaram airport on December 19. From there she went to her home town Nedunuru, Ainavilli Mandal. Omicron was confirmed on December 20 after her samples were sent to CCMB Hyderabad for genome sequencing."

"The patient has been quarantined and put under close observation of the health department. The East Godavari District Additional DMHO has been alerted. Though her husband and children test negative, medical examinations will be conducted on them again."

Another case was reported from Vishakapatnam. A 33-year-old returnee from Dubai, who arrived in the state on December 15, has been detected with Omicron. The man was admitted to a private hospital after he developed a mild fever and later he was tested positive for COVID-19 on December 16. His samples were sent for genome sequencing and was confirmed with Omicron on Thursday, added Dr Hymavati.

Earlier, two Omicron cases were reported in the state. A 39-year-old foreign traveller from Kenya, who arrived at Tirupati on December 12, tested positive for the new Covid-19 variant. Health officials stated after his samples were sent for genome sequencing on December 22. A 34-year-old local resident of Vizianagaram, who recently returned from Ireland, also tested positive for the Omicron on December 13.

The director further stated that, "So far, a total of 53 international travellers and 9 contacts were found COVID-19 positive and all the samples were sent for Genome sequencing."