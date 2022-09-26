Hyderabad: A 48-year-old priest died of a snake bite on Monday in the Krithivennu Gudidibba village in the Krishna district. The victim, identified as Konduri Nagababu Sharma, had been living in Hyderabad for the past few years and was visiting his hometown for the festival of Dussehra to be celebrated on October 5 this year.

On Saturday afternoon, Sharma found a snake near his residence in the village, and while trying to drive it away, the snake bit him on his hand. He was initially taken to his house and treated with first aid for the snake bite. However, when his condition started deteriorating after some time, his family decided to shift him to a nearby Chinapandraka Hospital.

The doctors there informed the family that the priest's condition is severe and advised that he immediately be shifted to a private hospital in Machilipatnam for better treatment. He was moved to the hospital as instructed but succumbed to the injury while receiving treatment.

Nagababu's final rites were performed on Sunday in his native village and were attended by a large number of people from his own and the nearby villages. He was a respected priest in the area and his sudden death has left many in shock. He is survived by a wife, a son, and a daughter.