Annamayya (Andhra Pradesh): A shocking incident of negligence shown by a contractor has come to light in the Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh. Three dead bodies were discovered in a valley near Guvvalacheruvu village in the Cuddapah district. All three bodies were in a decomposed state and were beyond recognition.

The tailor’s label on the collar of the shirt worn by one of the deceased points towards an address in Rayachoti, while the second person was wearing a silver chain. The woman was wearing a nighty, according to police who promptly registered a case of alleged murder and launched an investigation and began an investigation.

Police discovers three dead bodies dumped into valley

According to police officials, fifteen days ago, a contractor Basavayya had taken 13 masons from Rayachoti to Kalaburagi in Karnataka. Some of the masons who had gone there were diagnosed with diarrhea due to the water they drank from a well. The workers were admitted to a local hospital where the doctors advised them to return to their native village.

Three workers, namely, Chenchaiah (60), Chenchuramaiah (25), and Bharati (25) died on the way back home. Upon receiving the news of their deaths, the villagers, fearing an epidemic, allegedly told Basavayya not to bring their corpses to the village, following which he threw the bodies into a valley near the border of YSR and Annamayya districts in Andhra Pradesh. The police have launched a search operation to find and arrest Basavayya.