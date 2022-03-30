Amaravati(Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh registered only 5 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the lowest number of covid cases in a day since the pandemic began in the last two years.

Kurnool district in the state has become coronavirus-free by achieving the distinction for the first time in two years. Kurnool was the hotbed of the pandemic during the first wave in 2020 and in 24 months reported a gross of 1,44,244 Covid-19 positives. While 1,43,377 infected persons in the districts got cured, another 867 succumbed, leaving no active case as of Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health's bulletin, 8,219 sample tests turned out five positives at an almost zero per cent rate with 9 out of 13 districts reporting zero cases. East Godavari, Kadapa and Vizianagaram districts logged one fresh case each while Krishna added two, the bulletin said. In 24 hours ending 9 AM today, 37 infected persons got cured in the State.

No Covid-19 toll was reported for the 17th consecutive day. East Godavari and Anantapuramu districts have 95 and 89 active cases respectively, the highest in the State now. Of the remaining 10, three districts have less than six active cases each, and seven have less than 30 each.