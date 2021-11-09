Bhubaneswar: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday and discussed various inter-state issues, including tackling the problem of left-wing extremism and ganja cultivation.

"The Chief Ministers of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh had a very cordial and fruitful meeting today. Both the states not only share borders but also a long and glorious history and heritage. At times of need, both states have extended full cooperation and assistance, a fact borne out during natural disasters in the past," said a joint statement issued by Chief Ministers of the two states, at the end of their two-hour-long meeting.

"A number of issues of mutual interest were discussed by the two Chief Ministers, particularly in the field of water resources, common boundary, energy and left-wing extremism. We have decided to work closely on resolving the issues concerning the Kotia group of villages, Neradi Barrage, Jhanjavathi Reservoir, Polavaram, release of water for Bahuda river, mutual NOCs for the Balimela and Upper Sileru in the Energy sector. Both the states resolved to extend support towards tackling the problem of left-wing extremism and ganja cultivation," the statement said.

The two states would work towards setting up a chair for Odia and Telugu languages in B.R. Ambedkar University (at Srikakulam) and Berhampur University, respectively. Besides, the appointment of language teachers in schools in border districts of the two states, the supply of books and the conduct of language examinations will also be taken up to promote brotherhood, the statement said.

The Chief Ministers have decided that Chief Secretaries of both the states will set up an institutional mechanism to deliberate on outstanding issues and find a solution that is in the best interest of the people of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, it further said.