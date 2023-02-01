Gudivada: Doctors were successful in removing more than a kilogram of hair from a girl's stomach. The doctors performed surgery on a 14-year-old girl who was admitted to Srirama Nursing Home at Gudivada in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

The girl was brought to the nursing home, about 15 days ago, for treatment. She was having recurring bouts of vomiting and was unable to ingest food. The minor girl patient was not able to take food, including rice.

Potluri Vamsikrishna, who was treating the patient, conducted several pathological tests, including an endoscopy, to arrive at the conclusion that she had a habit of eating hair.

The bundle of hair lodged in the girl's stomach had turned into a tumor. The doctor performed surgery on her on Tuesday leading to the removal of more than a kilo of hair from her stomach.

Giving details about the surgery, Dr. Potluri Vamsikrishna said, "The girl was below 20 years of age. She had a habit of eating hair due to anemia. It is a rare medical condition. One in 15,000 people have this medical condition."

On Tuesday, the girl underwent surgery and a lump of hair was removed. Doctors performing surgery said that some people develop a habit of eating hair at a young age due to trichobezoars.

"The patient was eating hair leading to its accumulation in the digestive tract of the stomach. The hair accumulated in her digestive tract over a period of time and that's why she was unable to eat. Whenever she took rice or any other food, she vomited. Due to the non-digestion of food, the patient became weak. People suffering from anemia develop the habit of eating hair," the doctors said.