Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader was attacked by an unidentified man with a knife on Thursday. The incident took place at Tuni in the Kakinada district on Thursday. The TDP leader P. Sheshagiri Rao suffered serious injuries on his hands and head during the attack.

The attacker posed as an alms-seeker and suddenly started stabbing Rao while taking alms from him in front of his house. CCTV footage of the incident showed that the attacker kept stabbing Rao till collapsed on the ground.

It also showed that the attacker was wearing a swami mala and a saffron shawl. He fled from the spot on a motorbike after Rao's family members rushed out of the house after hearing Rao's screams.

Rao has been admitted to a private hospital in Tuni. TDP leaders and former ministers Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Chinna Rajappa visited the hospital and met Rao. The TDP leadership alleged that the followers of the Minister for Roads and Buildings Dadisetti Raja were behind the attack on Rao.

Condemning the attack TDP's Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchannaidu said that ministers and MLAs were following in the footsteps of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He further alleged that Sheshagiri Rao was attacked for standing up to the "repression" and "injustices" by the YSRCP. " Our party will continue to fight till all those who carried out the attempt to murder and those behind it are brought to book," added Atchannaidu.