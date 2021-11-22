Amaravati: The YSR government has decided to repeal the three capital legislation. The controversial plan of setting up executive, legislative and judiciary capitals in three cities and stripping Amaravati of its sole capital status was challenged in the courts.

The government submitted its repeal decision to the High Court (HC) on Monday. Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy is likely to make a statement in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly soon. This comes when the Amaravati farmers and others are on a 'Mahapadayatra' to Tirupati protesting against decentralisation plan. Expressing their solidarity with agitating farmers, state BJP leaders, too, joined the march, after Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly asked them to join the padayatra.

Also read: Tension mounts in Amaravati farmers' 'Maha Padayatra'