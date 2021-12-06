Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has taken precautionary measures with the rise in Omicron cases in the country. Acting vigilantly, the government has ordered the authorities to check passengers at the Vijayawada international airport. A few days ago, only screening tests were being conducted, but the government has made RT-PCR tests mandatory for international travellers as the number of Omicron cases has been increasing across the country.

Most people travel to Muscat, Bahrain and Kuwait three days a week from the Vijayawada international airport and international flights from Muscat, Kuwait, Dubai and Malaysia will arrive here. All travellers will be tested for RT-PCR at the airport. It is recommended to stay at home isolation for a week. Infected persons details were given to nearby health workers and they take steps to keep a watch on their health condition for a week.

Vijayawada airport Medical Nodal Officer Suresh said that there is no possibility of passengers coming to Vijayawada from banned countries as prohibitory orders have already been imposed on Gulf countries' flights landing at the airport. He said that RT-PCR tests were conducted for all those who came and steps were taken to get the report within 24 hours. He said that RTPCR tests were conducted on 237 travellers, who had come from Kuwait on Sunday. In all, 15 paramedics were on duty to conduct the tests.

In the last 24 hours (Saturday 9 am to Sunday 9 am) 154 Corona cases have been registered in Andhra Pradesh and 30,979 tests were conducted. Four deaths were reported, two in Guntur district and two others in Krishna and Chittoor districts. In the last 24 hours, 177 recovered from Covid. Over 3,05,70,020 samples were tested till date and at present 2,122 active cases were registered in the state.

