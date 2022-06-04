Visakhapatnam: A Garuda Yantram made of gold, 112 copper coins, and a flagpole specimen made of copper was found at the base of the flagpole (Dhwaja Sthambham) being re-erected at Ramalayam, a sub-temple of the Simhachalam Temple Devasthanam on Sinhagiri in Visakhapatnam. The ancient coins were found during the repair work of the new flagpole after the original one collapsed.

The repair work is being taken up under the auspices of the temple EO Suryakala. After the ancient items were found, revenue officials reached the spot for examination. The flagpole restoration ceremony of the temple will be held on June 9.