East Godavari (AP): The girls of Nannaya University near Rajanagaram in the East Godavari district were deeply disturbed when they found a dead frog in Upma on Sunday.

After receiving the information, the registrar T Ashok reached the hostel and examined the situation. He expressed anger over the incident and reprimanded the staff who had made the Upma. Recently, the students of the hostel were concerned that the hostel kitchen was unhygienic, and there were worms found in the food. They had demanded that the cooks be changed.