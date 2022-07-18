Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at an apparel warehouse under Duvvada police station in Visakhapatnam on July 17. The fire was brought under control after 2 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control. No casualties have been reported in the incident. The expected loss of the property due to the fire is around two crore.

"Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot & fire was brought under control. No casualties were reported in this incident. The expected loss of property is around two crores," said Srinivas, Inspector, Duvvada PS. (ANI)