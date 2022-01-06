Andhra Pradesh: Alapu Girish Babu (24), a Dalit youth from Balusulapeta in Samarlakota in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district, committed suicide by hanging himself to a ceiling fan at his home on Wednesday.

Praveen Kumar, the brother of the deceased, alleged that the death of Girish was due to political pressure as well as police brutality.

"I was contesting the elections against YSRCP. So YSRCP leaders, in order to take revenge, filed a false case against my brother and got him beaten up by the police, forcing him to take the extreme step. A lady volunteer and her husband lodged a false complaint of theft and attempted rape.

This was followed by a false case filed by the police under pressure from the ruling party councilor and other leaders. The SI (Sub-Inspector) called my brother to the station daily and tortured him physically and mentally. He committed suicide out of remorse." Kumar said.

Meanwhile, family members placed Girish's body near the stairs of Samarlakota police station at 10.30 am on Thursday and Sat down for protest.

As per information, leaders of SC communities and locals reached out in large numbers in support of the victim and expressed concern.

At one point, a scuffle ensued between the police and the victim's family.

A female home guard along with the mother of the deceased rushed to hospital after injuries.

DSP and other personnel reached the spot and convinced family members, but were forced to evacuate them forcefully.

Girish's body was shifted to Kakinada GGH in an ambulance.

"Girish's family members alleged that a woman volunteer and her husband, who unjustly filed a case, were responsible for Girish's death. We will conduct a comprehensive inquiry into this incident and bring out the truth," DSP A Srinivasa Rao said regarding the incident.