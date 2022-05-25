Tirupati(Andhra Pradesh): A violent scuffle broke out between two groups of college students on Adi Shankara College premises here on Wednesday. The students of both groups can be seen attacking each other with knives in a video that is going viral on social media.

According to the sources, three unidentified miscreants came from outside the college with knives in support of a group. College students crushed those who came from outside the college. They were later handed over to the police. However, the incident came to the fore after two days since police registered a case after the scenes of clashes went viral on social media.

Tensions prevailed in the Gudur area after the incident. Despite this, the college management is not taking any steps to curb such incidents. There have always been frequent clashes between Adi Shankara College students. Coming to college with knives has caused widespread panic among students.

This is the third such incident in the last two months. Netizens are criticising the college authorities for not taking any coercive action against such incidents.