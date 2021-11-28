Amravati: Recent floods in Andhra Pradesh have left 44 people dead and caused damage to around 2.86 lakh hectares of crops. Heavy rains lashed in Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa, Guntur, East and West Godavari districts of the state.

The meteorological department warned that due to low pressure very heavy rainfall is expected in Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor, and Kadapa districts from November 30. The state is currently recovering from the floods. Meanwhile, the state was again gripped by fear of rains.

People living in flood-prone areas are being shifted to rehabilitation centers as part of precautionary measures. The people are under the fear of panic and grief since Andhra Pradesh has not completely recovered from the earlier flood. Many people have lost their lives due to heavy rains in the state. Many more are seriously injured and are suffering due to lack of treatment.

The Central teams visited the flood-affected areas in the state. They inspected damaged crops like banana and coconut plantations as well as paddy, groundnut crops, and affected houses. The central team is assessing the extent of the damage caused in those areas and will revert back to the Central government.

Although many lives were saved from the heavy floods their livelihood is lost. The people are surviving in wretched conditions due to the lack of food, drinking water, and clothes. People are trembling with the news of heavy rain forecast in the state again. In the Kadapa district, a man rescued seven members of his family who got washed away in a flood. Most of the people are missing.

Major crops were severely damaged due to heavy rains and floods. Lakhs of acres of crop were submerged due to the overflowing of Krishna and Godavari rivers, streams, and meanders. All other crops including cotton, paddy, groundnut, banana, and betel were completely damaged. In some places, the paddy was completely soaked in water.

Also Read: Andhra flood: Death toll mounts to 44, 16 still missing

The state government has reported to the central team that, " 2.86 lakh hectares of crops in the state have been damaged due to rains. There are indications that this damage will increase further." The diversion of water from the Peruru pond, which flooded the city of Tirupati, has now become controversial. The Pathakalva villagers complained that "the authorities diverted water towards into their village and flooded them to save those who had occupied the canals and taken over the buildings constructed along with canal. The villagers complained that the road leading to the village was cut off due to the release of water from the Peruru pond."

The Peruru pond was completely filled with water coming from the Swarnamukhi river through a flooded canal. Authorities lifted the sluice gates of the Peruru pond on the NTR Colony side and let the water down as the floodwaters rose. The floodwaters inundated the city of Tirupati over the Padmavati Women's University. Residents of Tirupati are going through tough times due to floodwaters.

Authorities removed a road near Peruru Banda to divert water. They also removed a pipeline supplying fresh water to Patakalva village. Apparently, people are facing drinking water crisis as the pipeline has not been restored even after four days. The victims allege that some leaders released water into their village to protect their property.

However, authorities said that precautions have been taken to prevent the pond embankment from collapsing as the Peruru pond is one of the ponds that has reached dangerous levels.

Also Read: Main rail, road routes cut off in AP due to heavy floods