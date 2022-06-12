Krishna (Andhra Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy allegedly ended his life by suicide after being mocked by his friends when he lost in the online game PUBG. The incident took place at the Machilipatnam town in Krishna district on Sunday.

The deceased, son of a local Congress leader, was addicted to playing PUBG. His family members said that after he lost the game, his friends ridiculed him and he took his own life. According to police sources, the body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation has started.

District president of Congress Tantia Kumari, who met the family of the deceased, said that the Centre and the State Government should ban games like PUBG as it is resulting in the loss of lives. The game was banned in the country in 2019, but recently it made a comeback with a different name.

Last week, in Lucknow, a 16-year-old boy allegedly shot his mother using the licensed pistol of his father, who is in the Army, because she stopped him from playing online games like PUBG. Police sources said that the boy hid her body inside their house for three days using room freshener to mask the smell. They further revealed that he also threatened his 10-year-old sister that he would kill her if she told anyone about the murder, police said. (With agency inputs)