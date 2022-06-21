Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh): A bear which had earlier killed one person and injured eight others at the Kidisingi village in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district died on Tuesday after it was tranquillized and was being taken to a zoo.

Andhra Pradesh: Bear that killed one, injured eight dies

According to Forest Department officials, the bear was shot with a tranquillizer at a cattle ranch in Kidisingi village in the morning. They also said that the bear died while it was being taken to the Visakha Zoo in Bonn. Forest Department officials said that the reason behind the bear's death is being investigated.

The bear killed a 72-year-old man identified as Kalamata Kodanda Rao on Sunday morning in the village. Police said that he died on the spot after the animal pounced on him. Police registered a case under section 174 and informed the Forest Department about the issue.