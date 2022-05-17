Visakhapatnam: Police seized Rs 3 crore cash from a car on the highway at the Nakkapalli Mandal kagita toll plaza in the Anakapalli district on Monday. Police conducted a search operation at the toll plaza and found cash in three bags in the car. Srinivasa Rao, a resident of Tanuku in West Godavari district, was arrested and his car was seized as he was unable to provide any documents for carrying the cash.

Police said that the cash was being taken from Vemaraju in Anakapalle to Padmanabhan in Amalapuram. Tanuku CI Narayana Rao said that a case has been lodged and further investigation is going on.

Also read:Rs 5 crore seized from car near Chennai, cash linked to Andhra jeweller