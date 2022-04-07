Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): The government in Andhra Pradesh has permitted Muslim employees to leave offices and schools one hour early during the holy month of Ramzan.

In an official order issued today by Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, the government has allowed all government servants, teachers, persons hired on contract and outsourcing personnel, who profess Islam to leave offices and schools early by one hour in the evening on all working days during Ramzan. The relaxation, according to the order, has been made to allow the Muslim employees "perform necessary rituals."

"Government hereby permit all the Government Servants...who profess Islam to leave offices/schools early by one hour in the evening on all working days during the Holy month of Ramzan i.e. 03.04.2022 to 02.05.2022 (both days inclusive) to perform necessary rituals, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services during the said period," read the order.

Andhra's decision to give the necessary breather to Muslim employees happens at a time when a similar order in Delhi was withdrawn soon after BJP leader and New Delhi Municipal Corporation vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay called it "unsecular".

