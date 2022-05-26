Annamayya/Krishna (Andhra Pradesh): Eight persons died in two separate incidents in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The first incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday in the Madanapalle zone of Annamayya district when a family was returning from a relative's wedding. Police said that both the incidents are being investigated.

According to police, the deceased Gangireddy, his wife Madhulatha, and their children Kushitha Reddy and Devansh Reddy died after Gangireddy fell asleep while driving the car. The vehicle lost control and fell into a pond after it rammed into a culvert. Upon being informed by locals about the incident, personnel from the Madanapalle Rural Police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. Police sent them to Madanapalle District Government Hospital.

Also read:46 held for violence, additional forces rushed to Andhra town

Later in the day, four persons were killed and three critically injured when the vehicle they were traveling in turned turtle in the Mopidevi zone of Krishna district. The deceased have been identified as Gurram Vijaya (50), Burepally Ramana (52), Burepally Venkateshwaramma (50), and Kona Venkatesh (70) said police.