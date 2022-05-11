Hyderabad: A man from Rajahmundry was arrested for allegedly defrauding 1000 women of Rs 10 crore in Telangana capital Hyderabad. It is said that the accused Vamsi Krishna, hailing from Ramachandra Rao Peta, East Godavari district in AP, came to Hyderabad in 2014 after completing his B Tech. After getting a job in Hyderabad, he became addicted to betting in horse racing and cricket incurring heavy debts after losing out on the bets.

Consequently, he indulged in crimes like cheating, and fraud. As per police, the youth has cheated on 1000 women including girls and widows, and looted Rs 10 crores from them in a span of 6 years. Cyberabad police led by Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra worked for two months to arrest him.

As per the police, the accused worked at the Kukatpally Vibes Hotel for two years. While working there, he started betting with friends over horse racing and cricket. He joined the Travel‌-Consultancy office six years ago as an employee and took large sums of money in return for jobs for people. He was arrested by the Kukatpally police, but he was soon out of jail.

Out of jail, the accused opened Instagram accounts with girls' names like Gayatri, Madhuri, Satvika, and Shweta and a female voice app to cheat on other women on the pretext of employment. The accused allegedly created a fake Instagram account posing as Yanam MLA Srinivas Ashok with the MLA's pictures. After initially depositing lakhs of rupees in the bank accounts of young women to earn their confidence, he later transferred the money into horse betting.

He also charged large sums of money to marry divorced women, including widows, at online marriage sites. It is said that more than a thousand young women and women have been deceived by him since 2016. Only 50-60 of the victims mustered courage to complain to the police. Another 30 victims were identified in AP and Telangana on the basis of evidence obtained from the accused.

