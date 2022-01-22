Machilipatnam: Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra Friday inaugurated a special court for the trial of offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Machilipatnam in Krishna district. The special court is located on the district court premises here.

High Court judges justices M Sathyanarayana Murthy, K Vijayalakshmi, Battu Devanand and Asanudin Amanulla accompanied the chief justice in the virtual programme. Krishna district Court Principal Judge G Ramakrishna and other Judges and Lawyers were also present.

PTI