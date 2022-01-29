Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a balanced and measured response to the Centre's proposal to amend IAS cadre rules.

In his letter, Reddy, while welcoming the concept of officers to go on central deputation, mentioned that the officers who should be sent to the central deputation, should be decided by the state government, as it is in a better position to assess who all can be spared for the government of India deputation, keeping their professional as well as personal requirements in mind.

"I wholeheartedly welcome such initiative taken by Government of India under your leadership to ensure that the departments and offices at the Central Government are manned by able officers from the Indian Administrative Service. Such strong and the sufficiently manned team at the helm of affairs in the Central Government would be essential to ensure smooth and seamless functioning of the Government," he wrote in his letter.

"While I fully appreciate the need for such a move and extend my complete support to your kind self regarding this proposal, I humbly request your attention towards a few issues which might arise during operationalisation of the proposed amendments," Reddy wrote.

Reddy said that the requirement of a no-objection certificate gave flexibility to the state governments to plan the deputation of the IAS officers, however, the proposed changes might take away this flexibility.

"The State Government, in general, issues the No Objection Certificates (NOC) to officers requesting for central deputation after assessing his/her skill set, experience and the need of the officer to handle some critical departments/projects. Such requirement of NOC from the State Government gave some flexibility to the State Government to carefully plan such deputation of officers from the State to Central Government without adversely affecting the State's interests while duly meeting the requirements of the Central Deputation Reserve. The proposed amendment may take away such important flexibility from the State Government to plan such deputation of officers," he wrote.

"I would like to also bring to your kind consideration that such sudden deputation orders to an officer without his/her willingness will affect the personal lives of such officer considering their families, children and their education and he/she may not be able to deliver to the best of his/her abilities in such circumstances," he said. Reddy requested the Prime Minister to reconsider his decision in view of the issues that he raised in his letter.

"While the intent behind the proposed amendments to the IAS (Cadre) Rules is well received and much appreciated, I request you to reconsider the operational procedure provided under the proposed amendments in view of the issues put forth above," he wrote.

ANI