Amaravati(Andhra Pradesh): The Guntur Fast Track Sessions Court convicted the accused Kunchala Sasikrishna guilty of murdering Nallapu Ramya, a B Tech student who was stabbed to death on August 15, 2021. Sasikrishna holding resentment against Ramya for rejecting him stabbed her repeatedly with a knife inflicting serious injuries on her neck and she died on the spot.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's father, the police took up the investigation and nabbed the accused at Molakluru village near Narsaraopet within 10 hours of the incident. The forensic teams submitted the DNA report within two days and the convict was charge-sheeted in a week. Under the Disha initiative, the case was fast-tracked and was completed within four months. The court examined 28 witnesses and the evidence comprising a blood-stained knife, a cellphone and a motorcycle used by the accused. "The tragedy that befell Ramya should not happen to anyone. Justice was rendered by the Disha initiative. Those harassing girls and women should be punished like this. Then only the crime rate will decrease. Thanks to the government and the police," Ramya's father said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy appreciated the court's decision and said, "I welcome the historic verdict pronounced by the fast track court in Ramya's murder case. Congratulations to the Police Department for expeditiously completing the investigation into this case and working hard to bring the accused to justice."