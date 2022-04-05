Mumbai: The Andheri court in Mumbai has summoned Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his bodyguard for allegedly snatching the phone of and threatening a journalist three years ago. Khan has reportedly approached the Mumbai High Court against the summon. The Andheri Metropolitan Court while issuing the summon, has asked Khan to appear before it, along with his bodyguard, on Tuesday following a complaint lodged by one Ashok Shyamal Pandey against Khan and his bodyguard under Sections 324, 392, 426, 506 (II) R / W34 of the Indian Penal Code. The complainant alleged that Khan snatched his phone and threatened him while cycling in Mumbai. Khan has reportedly approached the Mumbai High Court against the summon.

Also read: Salman Khan's defamation suit against his Panvel Farmhouse neighbor quashed