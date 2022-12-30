Kaman (Bharatpur): Idols of Gods and Goddesses dating back to 1,000 years old were recovered on Thursday during an excavation work of a mound located near an ancient temple. A large number of devotees from the surrounding areas made a beeline to the place to have a glimpse of the findings.

Read: Kashi Dham: Idols clothed in woolen for protection from cold wave

After receiving information about the recovery of ancient idols, police rushed to the spot and took custody of the idols. Speaking about the findings, Hariom Singh said, "During the digging work near the ancient Chamad Mata temple on Thursday, ancient idols dating back to 1,000 years old were recovered from the spot. We informed the Archaeological department of both the State and Central governments to come to the place for the safe upkeep and preservation of the idols."

Neeraj Tripathi, superintendent of archaeological and museum department in Rajasthan, said, "We received information that during the digging work at Kaman in the Bharatpur district of the state some ancient idols of Gods and Goddesses, including Shivling recovered from the spot. We issued instructions to officials for examining those recovered idols."