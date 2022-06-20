Ballari (Karnataka): Over 39 ancient cannon bullets were found at the top of the Gandugali Kumararama fort during the conservation work in Kampli taluk of Karnataka. Officials of the Archaeological Museum and Heritage Department visited the site and examined it. Upon examination, it was found that the cannon bullets found are dated back 800 years and belonged to the Vijayanagara dynasty. These cannon bullets have been shipped to the Kamalapur Archaeological Museum for public display.

