Kannur (Kerala): An ancient cannon was found half submerged in a private property at Taliparamba near the National Highway on Wednesday. The workers, who were clearing the shrub jungle from the property, discovered the cannon, which is believed to be from the time of Tipu Sultan's invasion of Malabar.

The cannon was found on the property belonging to P V Rajan and said most of the remaining parts of the cannon are covered inside the mud. Revenue Divisional Officer, E P Mercy visited the spot and said, "the information has been passed on to the District Collector." The archaeological department officials have also visited and inspected the cannon and said, "It probably belongs to the Tipu Sultan era, but a study is needed,"

The cannon was found facing the Koppam river, probably installed to prevent invasions through the riverfront. This place is believed to be part of the Sultan's invasion route, though historically not proven. There is also another place, locally referred to as the remains of a Tipu fort. Further studies would be conducted on the discovered cannon to establish its age. The archaeological department is probing the incident for further information.