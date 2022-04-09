Mandya(Karnataka): A group of supporters of BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde has filed a complaint to Mandya Superintendent of police N. Yatish demanding that student Muskan Khan and her family members be investigated in the backdrop of the video by the Al Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri praising Muskan. In the complaint, they demanded that politicians and leaders of organizations who have come to the house of Muskan should be investigated. They also demanded that their family members' passports must be confiscated and action must be taken to prevent them from leaving the country.

Alleging that former Karnataka Siddaramaiah has full information about the video, they demanded that Siddaramaiah be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). During the Hijab row, Muskan, a student from Mandya, shouted Allah hu Akbar in response to the Jaishreeram slogan. "Now, the head of the Al Qaida organization has praised Muskan. These developments threaten the internal security of the country," Hegde fans alleged.

Anant Kumar Hegde is the Former Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Current Member of Parliament from Uttara Kannada, Karnataka.

