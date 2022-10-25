Shirdi (Maharashtra): Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani on Monday visited the Shirdi Sai Temple where he attended afternoon aarti and donated Rs 1.5 crore to the temple trust on the occasion of Diwali.

The Ambani family, a traditional devotee of 'Sai Baba' keeps visiting the temple and offering donations. Anant (26) first offered prayers and performed rituals and later handed over a cheque for Rs 1.5 crores to the CEO of the Saibaba Sansthan Trust. The CEO felicitated Anant with a 'Sai Shawl' and 'Sai idol'.

On October 14, Mukesh Ambani offered prayers at Badrinath and donated Rs 5 crore for the development of Badrinath and Kedarnath temples. Before that, in September, Mukesh visited the famous Guruvayur temple in Kerala to offer prayers and donated Rs 1.51 crore to its ‘annadanam’ fund.