Basti (UP): Shivpujan's enthusiasm for cars came to the fore when Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra expressed his desire to meet the indigenous engineer of Basti through a tweet. The video shows Shivpujan, a resident of Rautinpur village of the Kaptanganj police station area of ​​the district, riding on the self-built vehicle on the road.

ETV Bharat spoke to Shivpujan who said that his brothers supported him and arranged Rs 1 lakh for developing the car. The entire project took three months. "When it ran on the road for the first time, everyone applauded," said Shiv Pujan. Shivpujan said that he built the car to carry canisters of milk to a dairy on Malviya Road, Basti. Consequently, someone saw it, made a video, and shared it on Twitter. The video came to the notice of Anand Mahindra. While retweeting the video, he expressed a desire to meet Shivpujan, who made the indigenous 'Ferrari'.

Shivpujan explained that his car can go up to a maximum speed of 55 to 60 kilometers per hour. He carries more than one and a half quintals of milk daily from the car to the dairy and the 48-volt current from the four batteries in the vehicle generates 1 kilowatt of power. Shivpujan said that he is not aware of the person who uploaded the video but whoever did so has done him a big favour by bringing his hard work in front of society.