Hyderabad: Dattatraya Lohar from Maharashtra's Sangli district built a four-wheeler, this vehicle was made from scrap and two-wheeler spare parts. Now, this vehicle is attracting the attention of everyone. ETV Bharat had also published news about his experiment. His creativity has now been noticed by the President of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra. He shared a video of Lohar's vehicle from his Twitter account.



Praising this car and the carmaker, Anand Mahindra has posted on Twitter, "This clearly doesn’t meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and ‘more with less’ capabilities of our people. And their passion for mobility—not to mention the familiar front grille"



'ETV Bharat' had published the following news



Best Out Of Waste In Sangli: A four-wheeler made of scrap metal

Sangli - A man has built a four-wheeler using scrap metal and two-wheeler material. This car is attracting the attention of everyone on the road. This four-wheeler is an experiment with the engine of a two-wheeler and the structure of a jeep has been created. This car is made by Dattatraya Lohar from Devrashtra, Kadegaon.



Inspired by the child's desire

Everyone wants to have a four-wheeler. The son of Dattatraya Lohar from Devarashtre in Kadegaon taluka had a similar wish. He has a one-acre farm and a fabrication business, so it is impossible for him to get a new car or an old one. But the boy wanted to have a four-wheeler.



The experiment started two years ago

Dattatraya Lohar owns a fabrication business. He said that we started thinking about how to make a four-wheeler through scrap material. And we started trying to figure out how to convert a two-wheeler into a four-wheeler. For this, we slowly started collecting scrap material. After two years of tireless efforts, Dattatraya Lohar has finally built a four-wheeler by combining the contents of a two-wheeler engine wreckage, the wheels of a rickshaw, as well as other materials. This small and beautiful car is now running on the road.



Smaller than the TATA Nano

This car looks like a vintage car. The car made by Dattatraya is much smaller than the Nano car. Using his own ideas, Dattatraya Lohar has created a car that can accommodate four people. The steering wheel is on the left. The car runs on petrol and has a mileage of 40 to 45 kph in 1 litre of petrol. The car runs at a speed of 40 kmph.

