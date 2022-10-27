Badaun: Anand Mahindra was left amazed by an artist who can apparently draw 15 portraits simultaneously with one hand and the Chairman of Mahindra has announced that he would grant her a scholarship if it is valid.

The clip shared by Anand Mahindra shows the young artist making a wooden frame and attaching pens to it. Using black, red, and blue color pens she created 15 portraits simultaneously of leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, and Subhash Chandra Bose among others.

Mahindra posted the video on Twitter and wrote, "How is this even possible?? Clearly, she’s a talented artist. But to paint 15 portraits at once is more than art—it’s a miracle! Is anyone located near her who can confirm this feat? If valid, she must be encouraged & I’d be pleased to provide a scholarship & other forms of support."

The 15-year-old girl has been identified as Noor Jahan, a resident of Vijay Nagla village located in Salarpur block, situated on the border of Badaun and Bareilly. She is a student of Class 9. In a telephone conversation, Noor Jahan said, "My teacher, a resident of Rajasthan, saw my art and praised it a lot and helped to refine it. In this work, I also get a lot of support from my family."