Industrialist Anand Mahindra remains in news more for his tweets than the cars he sells. He has this knack for finding the most inquisitive content and posting it on his social media handles, drawing reactions (mostly positive) from netizens.

In his latest tweet, Anand has shared a picture of a man miraculously riding a two-wheeler (seemingly a moped) loaded with at least 36 plastic chairs, while carrying a woman who is sitting on a pile of mats in the front of the ride. Anand wrote: "Now you know why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world. We know how to carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel…We are like that only… #Sunday"

At the time of writing, the tweet had got nearly 70,000 likes. Anand Mahindra's tweet also garnered a lot of comments with one user praising the industrialist for finding such memes. "Anand really knows how to dive into treasure trove of such brilliant memes. Now, which company and model is this bike? Surely a winner USP.... till the time cops delve deep into Motor Vehicle Rules," the user commented.

Also read: Anand Mahindra keeps his word, gifts Bolero to Maharashtra innovator