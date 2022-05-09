Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): 'Idli Amma' nee Kamalathal has been selling the cheapest idlis for over 30 years. The news went viral in 2019 as she is selling idlis without caring for profits as she wanted to satiate the hunger pangs of the needy. The octogenarian has been running her business from a tiny shanty shop. Her thoughtful mindset moved Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra and had shared a video of her to extend help for her significant contribution to society.

After knowing her priority was a new home cum workspace, Mahindra sent his team to Amma's place and registered land in her name. The Mahindra Group team got land registered for the new space in Thondamuthur and began construction. The brand new building was handed over to M Kamalathal on the occasion of Mother’s Day on May 8. While speaking about the development, Anand Mahindra, "Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to 'Idli Amma' on Mother's Day. She’s the embodiment of a mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all!".

