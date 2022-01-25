Mumbai: As promised about a month ago, Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of the Mahindra Group, has gifted a Bolero to a man from Maharashtra in exchange for the four-wheeler that he had constructed from scratch.

Dattatray Lohar had gone viral on the internet for developing a fully functional tempo using a two wheeler's bastion, four wheeler's engine, rickshaw tires, and steering wheel that he constructed on his own. Lohar had said that he had bought this invention to fruition in an investment of approximately Rs 60k, while achieving such a feat is considered a difficult task for even professional engineers.

Mahindra took to Twitter to declare the fulfillment of the promise he had made. His tweet read, "Delighted that he accepted the offer to exchange his vehicle for a new Bolero. Yesterday his family received the Bolero & we proudly took charge of his creation. It will be part of our collection of cars of all types at our Research Valley & should inspire us to be resourceful."

Earlier in December, impressed by the man, Mahindra had admired his ingenuity despite limited education and fewer resources, and thereby promised to give him a Balero in exchange for his invention through a tweet.

He had tweeted, "This clearly doesn’t meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and ‘more with less’ capabilities of our people. And their passion for mobility—not to mention the familiar front grille. Local authorities will sooner or later stop him from plying the vehicle since it flouts regulations. I’ll personally offer him a Bolero in exchange. His creation can be displayed at Mahindra Research Valley to inspire us, since ‘resourcefulness’ means doing more with less resources."

