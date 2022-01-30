Tumkur: As a mark of apology, Mahindra and Mahindra company has delivered a pickup vehicle to the farmer who faced humiliation at a showroom recently. Businessman and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has also welcomed the farmer into the Mahindra and Mahindra family. "Let me add my welcome to Mr Kempegowda..." Anand Mahindra tweeted on Friday night.

Kempe Gowda, a farmer from Ramanapalya near Hebbur town in Tumkur had faced humiliation at one of the Mahindra SUV showrooms.

Mahindra Automotive reacted on Twitter saying, "We regret the inconvenience caused to Mr Kempe Gowda and his friends during their visit to our dealership on 21 January. As promised, we have taken appropriate measures and the matter is now resolved. We would like to thank Mr Kempe Gowda for choosing to be with us and we welcome him into the Mahindra family."

After being humiliated by the showroom staff, the Bolero pickup vehicle was finally delivered to Kempe Gowda on Friday. Kempe Gowda said, "Showroom staff and senior officials apologized. It is one's duty to forgive when someone asking apology".

The staff themselves visited my house and delivered the vehicle. My intention was this should not be happen to anyone like me. The vehicle costs 9.40 lakhs and there is no discount on it. Neither they did not offer any kind of discount and I didn't even want. Now I am happy to get the vehicle" Kempegowda added.

The incident took place on January 21, when he was insulted by the staff when he went to the showroom located in Tumkur city to purchase a goods vehicle. One of the showroom salesperson had humiliated Kempe Gowda, saying that the farmer might not even have Rs10 in his pocket, how would he purchase a vehicle worth Rs 10 lakh. Kempe Gowd arranged for the money withinn an hour and also demanded the delivery on the same day. His photos and videos have gone viral on social media.

Kempe Gowda had filed a complaint against the showroom staff. Later, the showroom staff had apologised for their mistake at a local police station. Anand Mahindra had taken to Twitter to make his stand clear with reference to the incident. "The Core Purpose of @MahindraRise is to enable our communities & all stakeholders to Rise. And a key Core Value is to uphold the Dignity of the Individual. Any aberration from this philosophy will be addressed with great urgency," he had tweeted.