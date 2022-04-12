Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): An 18-year old Anam Nasir (Annie-her stage name) has been enthralling the people with her rap. She already has a good number of followers as she has been rapping since she was seven-year-old. Although at first, she took up rap as a hobby, after learning the basics of rap formally, now rap became a craze for her after so many of her songs have been gaining fame.

Last year, the rapper uploaded the first video on her YouTube channel called 'Last Ride', which she made in memory of a friend, who died in a motorcycle accident and her effort was highly appreciated. Anam, a resident of central district Budgam, studying bachelor's degree. She balances both her studies and passion.

She mostly tries to wrap the scattered fabric of society in her words and then rap it into music. The rapper is currently working on her new video, which will soon be available to her fans. Woman rapper in Kashmir is very new and there are very few performers, especially women, in this genre. She has also performed at various events in the state. Rap is the music of resistance for Black American artists that have been gaining popularity around the world.

What is special about this genre of music is that it is called rebellious art because the artists often express their anger. In the beginning, she faced opposition, but with the support of her family and friends, she is moving forward, ignoring the criticism of people on social media. Nasir, says "If you love your dream to the point of madness, you will not back down."

Kashmiri female renowned singers like Naseem Akhtar, Raj Begum, Shamima Azad, Kailash Mehra, Deepali Watal and Shazia Bashir have introduced Kashmir music all over the world, but now a new generation of Kashmiri artists have been inspired by Western music and are reflecting the situation around them through rap. During the last few years, the youth of Kashmir are also turning towards western music and not only boys, but girls also are emerging as rappers in the state.