Anakapalli: Dead bodies of six engineering students from DIET Engineering College in Anakapalli were recovered from the sea shore of Pudimadaka beach under Achutapuram Mandal of Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday after a long search operation by the rescue teams. Two helicopters and four boats were used for the successful execution of this rescue operation.

On Friday, a total of 12 engineering students had come to the beach after their examinations. As they were having a sea bath seven of the students got washed away in a high tide.

After getting alerted, the local fishermen responded immediately and saved the life of one of the students. The student was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, while the other students with him had gone missing. The officials recovered the dead bodies of the remaining students on Saturday after a prolonged operation.

The deceased have been identified as Pawan Suryakumar (Gudivada), Ganesh (Munagapaka), Jagadish (Gopalapatnam), Ramachandu (Elamanchili), Vidyarthi Satish (Guntur) and Jaswant (Narsipatnam).