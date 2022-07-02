Mandya (Karnataka): You will be shocked to know that in contemporary times, a dermatologist, Dr Shankre Gowda, based in the Mandya district of Karnataka has been offering counseling as well as treatment for just Rs 5, for the past several decades. He is known for prescribing accurate and affordable medication to his patients. For them, the dermatologist is akin to God.

Dr Gowda has been inspired by the service and dedication of former professor of Mysore Medical College Research and Institute Dr. K. Govinda. "When I was a child, I used to visit Dr Govinda for my medical consultation, and I witnessed him treating hundreds of patients as he devoted his life to helping people. He has been a source of inspiration to me since childhood," Dr Gowda said.

Growing up, Dr Gowda was inclined towards engineering but to fulfill the wish of his family, he took up medicine at Kasturba Medical College in Manipal. He completed his diploma in venereology and dermatology. During his academic years, he realised that his knowledge could be used to the benefit of the people residing in villages and rural areas. And that is how he came up with the idea to treat patients and charge only Rs 5, inclusive of the cost of counseling, treatment, and screening.

The fee charged by Dr Gowda is rather surprising because due to medical advancements, the treatment cost has surged extensively in the past few years. Today, the basic cost of treatment is not less than Rs 1,000. Especially when it comes to skin treatment, the cost starts from Rs 1,000, which comprises topical creams, medicated face wash/soap/shampoo and pills. The cost increases as the treatment advances. Besides this, the basic fees charged by dermatologists begin from Rs 400, which includes only counseling and basic clinical examination. The charges increase if the patient asks for consultation on a priority basis.

Dr Shankre Gowda treats around 200 patients every day as he sees them from morning till afternoon. Initially, he started with just 10 patients per day but gradually he gained popularity. He does not allow prior appointments and everyone waits in a queue till their turn. Apart from being a renowned physician, Dr Gowda is also an avid farmer and loves to grow and nurture saplings on his farm.

In a world where we can barely think about spending even an hour without our smartphones, the 64-year-old man is far away from the digital world and does not own a phone or a computer, nor does he have access to the internet. On the work front, he has also been honored with the 'Karnataka Kalpavriksha Award' by the Kalpavriksha Trust and has been felicitated by several organisations, for his humanitarian services. Talking about his health, Dr Gowda recently underwent cardiac surgery and is being treated at home. As a result, he has placed his consultations on hold for now.