New Delhi: Congress party, on Monday, alleged that the BJP-led Central Government is trying to "sabotage the institution of Parliament" by bringing an ordinance to extend the tenure of ED and CBI Directors.

While addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "The BJP is consistently, deliberately, consciously, intentionally, engaged in undermining institutions, sabotaging institutions, creating security for the establishment themselves, instead of security for the nation and the ordinances are another example in that direction."

"These ordinances take these institutions from discipline and upholding the rule of law to dutifulness to their political masters to discretion in choosing how to deal with equals unequally and from objectivity to subjectivity," he further added.

Singhvi targeted the ruling party by saying that the NDA stands exposed not as a National Democratic Alliance, but as an alliance of its principal component of BJP with agencies called CBI and ED. He even named CBI as "Credibility Bereft Institution".

He also alleged that the ordinances were in violation of the Supreme Court's directions and meant only to misuse the probe agencies. The Supreme Court had stated in this matter that extension of tenure of officers who have attained the age of superannuation should only be granted in rare and exceptional cases and for a short duration.

Raising a question over the Government, the Congress leader asked, "Why have these Ordinances been brought just 15 days before the Parliament session? Isn't this an attempt to bypass Parliament and continue the ignominious trend of Ordinance Raj established by this government since 2014?"