Durg(Chhattisgarh): An army of ants was seen crawling on the face of a patient at Chandulal Chandrakar Hospital in Chhattisgarh's Durg on Friday. According to sources, Ramu Sahu, a resident of Subhash Nagar was admitted to the ICU due to a respiratory problem.

Ramu's son reached the hospital to see his father and after that, the whole matter came to light. He complained to the nurse about the matter. The nurse said, "Ant is common nowadays because of the rainy season." After which Rama Sahu's son expressed his displeasure and created a ruckus in the hospital.

On receiving a complaint, a 3-member investigation team led by Dr. RK Khandelwal reached the hospital. The team recorded the statement of the patient's son, the doctor, and the nurse staff of the hospital.

Investigating officer Dr. Khandelwal dismissed the argument of the nurse who cited weather conditions and said, "There is no such logic. It is absolutely wrong to do this to a patient. This is the negligence of the hospital management.” He also said that he will take action after the investigation.